Dec 26, 2021
Pakistan

Governor travels in Green Line bus

PPI 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: On the launch of Green Line bus service, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail travelled from Numaish Chowrangi to Hyderi in a Green Line bus in the metropolis on Saturday. A large number of media and people were present on the occasion. The Sindh governor reviewed the facilities available at the Numaish Chowrangi bus station and expressed satisfaction. He also talked to the passengers there and got information about the transportation facilities.

Passengers at the Green Line bus station were happy to see the governor among them and also took pictures with him. The governor personally bought a ticket for the Green Line bus and boarded a bus. During journey he inspected facilities available in the bus.

Talking to media, he said: “Today is a very special day as today is Christmas, Quaid’s birthday and completion day of the Green Line project.”

Imran Ismail Green Line Bus Service

