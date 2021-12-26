ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Green Line Bus Service launched

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Green Line Bus Service for the people of Karachi kicked off its commercial operations on Saturday but soon ran into trouble due to overcharging, inactive bus-stops and unavailability of tickets.

The seventh most-populated city of the world and the metropolitan port city, Karachi, finally got the international standard transport — Green Line Bus Service — after several hiccups since its ground-breaking five years ago.

The first bus went off carrying passengers from Sarjani Town to Abdullah Chowk and reached at 8:22 pm at Hyderi Bus Station.

The initial ticket price for the travel is fixed between Rs 20 and Rs 25 and 250 people can easily be accommodated in each bus. But the commuters raised a hue and cry after they were charged Rs 55 for the journey, which invited scathing criticism from the passengers.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said, “Karachi Green Line commercial operation has been started on Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday. The first bus departed from Abdullah Chowk station with passengers”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi BRT Project Green Line Bus Service

