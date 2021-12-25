ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabi season 2021-22: Punjab achieves 99pc of wheat sowing target

Fazal Sher 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab, which accounts for 75.96 percent of the total wheat production, completed 99 percent of wheat sowing target of 16.795 million acres for Rabi season 2021-22.

“Sindh, which is the second largest producer of wheat completed 98 percent of the wheat sowing target (2.965 million acres), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cultivated 85 percent of the wheat sowing target of (2.224 million acres)and Balochistan 80 percent of the wheat sowing target (1.359 million acres),” said a senior official of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), while quoting the figures presented by the provincial government representatives during the wheat review committee meeting presided over by Federal Minister for NFS&R Syed Fakhar Imam.

He said that Sindh province account for 14.54 percent of the total production, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 5.28 percent, and Balochistan 4.21 percent. The official said that the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) meeting held on October 7, 2021 had fixed wheat production target at 28.9 million tons for Rabi season 2021-22 from a sowing area of 9.2 million hectares.

Out of 28.9 million tons of wheat, Punjab will produce 21.9 million tons, Sindh 4.2 million tons, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1.5 million tons, and Balochistan 1.3 million, he said. Imam said during the meeting that the sowing period is the most critical period for a wheat crop and any issues arising should be catered to timely in order to stay on track.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Fakhar Imam FCA NFS&R wheat production Rabi Season 2021 22

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rabi season 2021-22: Punjab achieves 99pc of wheat sowing target

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories