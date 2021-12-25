Tarin swears in as senator

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected member of the Senate, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday took oath as Senator.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani administrated oath to the newly-elected Senator.

Later, the senator signed the roll of members as required by the rules.

Shaukat Tarin won the senate seat from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday by securing 87 votes. Awami National Party’s (ANP) Shaukat Jamal Ameerzada, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Zahir Shah, and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Mohammad Saeed were the other candidates in the race for the Senate seat.

The seat was vacated by Muhammad Ayub Afridi, who resigned from the upper house of parliament in November.