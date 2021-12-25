Fake pesticides, fertilizers 2,727 cases registered against manufacturers

LAHORE: Agricultural Task Force Punjab has so far raided 29,834 different places and got registered 2,727 cases during a crackdown against counterfeit and substandard pesticides and fertilizers. The crackdown launched on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab is still going on. So far 1,238 people have been arrested on the charge of carrying out this heinous business.

This was stated by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), Punjab Rana Ali Arshad while talking to media persons here on Friday. He disclosed counterfeit pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs690 million were seized and 51 factories manufacturing fake fertilizers were sealed.

He further said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands and those involved in this heinous business were being punished. These measures are helpful in providing quality pesticides and fertilizers to the farmers.

He said that at present there is no crisis of fertilizers and pesticides in Punjab and the supply of agricultural inputs to the farmers is being ensured. Talking to media about smog control policy, he said that Agricultural Task Force has taken concerted steps in these two years to control smog.

In this regard, burning of crop residues was completely banned. This year, FIRs have been registered against 1,200 people for burning crop residues. At the same time, the Punjab Government has provided a subsidy of Rs300 million on rice straw chopper and likewise machinery for disposal of crop residues.

