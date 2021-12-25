Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
25 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 24, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
257,368,191 147,883,896 8,863,327,102 4,741,704,545
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 587,863,301 (634,668,551) (46,805,249)
Local Individuals 8,717,532,633 (8,600,314,641) 117,217,992
Local Corporates 3,763,161,535 (3,833,574,277) (70,412,743)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.