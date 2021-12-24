ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran approves Rs100 billion for housing loans under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme

BR Web Desk 24 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Friday Rs100 billion for housing construction loans through private banks under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that the government’s subsidy scheme for housing finance will not only help the low-income groups, who want to build a house, but also assist in boosting the economy by increasing construction activities in the country.

“This is a great moment for Pakistan because we are heading on the path which we should have opted way earlier,” the prime minister said, lamenting that the previous governments never thought of extending such a facility to the common man.

The prime minister said everyone was aware that working-class people could not accumulate enough amount in their lifetime to buy a house.

“Pakistanis working as workers abroad had one dream – to build a house for themselves and their families,” the premier said.

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KPK local govt polls: Fawad

PM Imran noted that the people of lower classes had not been the focus of the previous governments, saying that all of their attention was centered on the elite.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s development was never inclusive, which, according to him, was the reason why the country could not make progress.

He also appreciated the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir, and Naya Pakistan Housing Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder for their efforts.

Housing Finance Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme housing loans

