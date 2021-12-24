PM Imran approves Rs100 billion for housing loans under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Friday Rs100 billion for housing construction loans through private banks under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that the government’s subsidy scheme for housing finance will not only help the low-income groups, who want to build a house, but also assist in boosting the economy by increasing construction activities in the country.

“This is a great moment for Pakistan because we are heading on the path which we should have opted way earlier,” the prime minister said, lamenting that the previous governments never thought of extending such a facility to the common man.

The prime minister said everyone was aware that working-class people could not accumulate enough amount in their lifetime to buy a house.

“Pakistanis working as workers abroad had one dream – to build a house for themselves and their families,” the premier said.

PM Imran noted that the people of lower classes had not been the focus of the previous governments, saying that all of their attention was centered on the elite.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s development was never inclusive, which, according to him, was the reason why the country could not make progress.

He also appreciated the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir, and Naya Pakistan Housing Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder for their efforts.