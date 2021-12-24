ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KPK local govt polls: Fawad

  • Information minister says new constitutional committee will formulate fresh strategy for second phase of KPK polls
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to dissolve its organisational structure following the setback in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)’s local body elections.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the ruling party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to formulate a fresh strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in KPK.

Talking about the outcome of the elections, Fawad said that multiple complaints were received regarding unfair distribution of tickets.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset," said Fawad.

Fawad reiterated that PTI is the only national party of Pakistan. “If there is no PTI in Pakistan, there won’t be any national party in Pakistan,” he stressed.

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

The development comes after the PTI lost ground to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which defeated the ruling party in many areas considered its stronghold, including for the post of Peshawar mayor.

As per unofficial results, opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling PTI in the first local government elections held in KPK since the merger of tribal districts.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of the KPK local government elections, saying that he will personally be overseeing the second phase of the polls.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PM said that due to the wrong selection of candidates the PTI paid the price.

"From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in the 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger," he tweeted.

Fawad said earlier that if JUI-F was the replacement of PTI in KPK, then people should rethink, stressing that the progress of Fazal Ur Rehman's party was the sign of a "regressive society."

If JUI-F is PTI's replacement then people should rethink: Fawad

“If people like these get a mandate, then there is something troubling with our society,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate if people like Fazal Ur Rehman come to power,” he lamented.

Talking about the JUI-F performance in the local government elections, the minister said that it was unfortunate that “due to our mistakes a political party is being noticed in KPK which should have ended a long time ago."

Khyber pakhtunkhwa JUIF PTI Imran Khan Fawad Cahudhry Peshawar mayor

