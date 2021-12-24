ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
British, French stocks flat at open on Christmas Eve

AFP 24 Dec 2021

LONDON: The London and Paris stock exchanges opened flat in subdued Christmas Eve trade on Friday, with Frankfurt closed for the festive break.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index was marginally higher at 7,376.47 points, while the Paris CAC 40 drifted 0.1 percent lower to 7,099.26.

London and Paris are open for half-day sessions and will wrap up at 1230 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt's DAX had gained 1.0 percent on Thursday to finish the week at 15,756.31 points.

Asian markets extended gains Friday after Wall Street concluded a strong holiday-shortened week, boosted by fading fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant and bright US economic data.

Studies indicating Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation have increased confidence that the pandemic will have less impact on the economy.

Sentiment has also been buoyed by US approval of drugs from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing arsenal of weapons against Covid.

