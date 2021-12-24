ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Russian rouble hits one-month high, stocks down

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed to a more than one-month high in light trade on Friday but stocks nodded lower, pressured by low appetite for risks and lingering concerns about the geopolitical standoff between Moscow and the West.

At 0726 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.22 after hitting 73.15, a level last seen on Nov. 19. Against the euro, the rouble added 0.1% to 82.95 .

The Russian currency remains under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations express concerns about Russia's military build-up near its neighbour Ukraine. Moscow says it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia had received a generally positive initial response to security proposals it handed to the United States this month designed to defuse the current crisis over Ukraine and that he was hopeful about the prospect for negotiations next year.

But Putin grew more heated when recalling how NATO had "brazenly tricked" Russia with successive waves of expansion since the Cold War, and said Moscow needed an answer urgently.

"Very Russia-specific, US/West Russo-phobia and NATO expansion to Russia's doorstep remain unresolved issues, albeit some hopes hang on the Biden-Putin talks that may come with the New Year, in January," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index shed 0.2% to 1,590.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,690.3 points.

"Any little event could become a trigger (for market moves) given very low pre-holiday activity and trading volumes half the size of the previous week," Sinara investment bank said in a note.

Russian rouble Russian rouble vs dollar

