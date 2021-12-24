ANL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.43%)
KAPCO 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
TRG 121.76 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.06%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 19,368 Decreased By -101 (-0.52%)
KSE100 44,205 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,378 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's long-term bond yields track US Treasury higher

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Yields on long-ended Japanese government bonds tracked US Treasury yields higher on Friday, while Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields were flat after moderately successful Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680

The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.730%.

The benchmark 10-year yield gained overnight as stock markets rallied on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at minus 0.100%, while the five-year yield was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 6,994 lots.

JGB Japanese government bonds

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's long-term bond yields track US Treasury higher

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Tarin starts playing role in revival of TSML?

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

Read more stories