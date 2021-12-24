ANL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.43%)
KAPCO 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.95%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
TRG 121.76 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.26%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.06%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 19,368 Decreased By -101 (-0.52%)
KSE100 44,205 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,378 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap 3-day winning streak as Omicron cases surge globally

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped their three-day rally on Friday as a continued global surge in the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on the edge, though two studies showed it was less severe than the Delta variant.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.90% at 17,203 by 0510 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.80% to 56,858.94. The indexes were on track for a second week of losses, down about 0.2%.

Omicron advanced across the world, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and studies showing it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation.

"The overall trend is still negative ... We need to have more clarity over the new variant and its impact. We are seeing different trends in different countries," said Ajit Mishra, vice president Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Indian shares rise for third day as Omicron worries recede

Markets are trading in line with global peers, but it will be difficult to extend the rebound despite rising COVID-19 cases, he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked chiefs of states to ramp up oxygen supplies and strengthen health infrastructure to contain a possible surge of Omicron cases ahead of the festive season.

The information technology (IT) index was the lone sectoral gainer, rising 0.7%. The index, up 2.5% so far this week, is on track to gain for a fourth straight week.

The deal pipeline for IT services companies continue to be strong, which is reflecting in investor confidence on those companies, said Mishra.

Meanwhile, shares of defence solutions provider Data Patterns (India) made a strong debut in the Mumbai market, listing at a premium of 48%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares snap 3-day winning streak as Omicron cases surge globally

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Tarin starts playing role in revival of TSML?

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

Read more stories