Dec 24, 2021
Pakistan

Teachers take out protest rally against govt’s decision

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of teachers of federal educational institutions once again took to the streets, on Thursday, against the government’s decision to place educational institutions in the capital under the Municipal Corporation Islamabad through the Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

The teachers boycotted classes and gathered outside the National Press Club to protest the move.

Several teachers also disrupted traffic at D-Chowk and chanted slogans against the incumbent government.

The protesters also removed barriers and barbed wire to continue their march outside the Parliament House.

Educational activities at all federal government institutions were suspended due to the protest.

The chairman of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) joint action committee (JAC) said the protest would continue till Article 166 of the ordinance was repealed.

The FDE JAC, on Wednesday, said the government has repeatedly ignored their demands and continued to play with the education system.

They further said they will not allow the educational institutions to go on the path of destruction, although they know that the protest is affecting the education of students.

Earlier on December 9, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the FDE had called off their strike after 10 days and announced to resume educational activities.

The strike was called off after the FDE JAC held successful talks with Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and senior officials of the Federal Education Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

