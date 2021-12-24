Sri Lankan CG for joint efforts to promote bilateral tourism

KARACHI: Consul General of Sri Lanka Jagath Abeywarna has agreed to initiate joint efforts to promote bilateral tourism between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. During his visit to the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), he said that the people of Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy close and friendly relations nurtured by friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect.

He said that there was a great potential for promoting tourism between both countries. He said that a good number of Pakistani people visited Sri Lanka before the Covid-19 pandemic that made realised to initiate more efforts to promote Sri Lanka tourism in Pakistan.

He agreed to forward TAAP proposals to tourism authorities of Sri Lanka for effective liaison and meaningful activation of tourism between the two countries. According to the TAAP, they and the Consul General agreed to arrange the promotional event in Pakistan & Sri Lanka to provide an interactive forum to Pakistani and Sri Lankan travel and tours operators to explore partnership opportunities and find new business prospects.

Chairman TAAP apprised the Consul General about the role of TAAP to promote the travel and tourism industry in the country and elsewhere. He said that since establishing diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan the bonds of friendship and cordiality between these two countries propelled by understanding and cooperation.

The state of bilateral relations is based on goodwill, cooperation and friendship. TAAP emphasised more efforts to explore opportunities for Sri Lankan people to visit holy places of Buddhism in various parts of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Nadeem Sharif, Chairman TAAP, Muhammad Hanif Dossani, Vice Chairman South zone, Muhammad Yahya Polani, Former Chairman TAAP and Members Executive & Travel/ Tourism committee.

