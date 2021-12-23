ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits over 1-month high ahead of Putin press conference

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed to its highest in more than a week against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of President...
Reuters Updated 23 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble firmed to its highest in more than a month against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference amid lingering concerns about a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

By 0901 GMT, the rouble was up 0.6% against the dollar at 73.29, earlier touching 73.1850, its strongest mark since Nov. 22.

It gained 0.8% to trade at 82.89 versus the euro , a more than one-week high.

Russia has moved tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine but rejected Ukrainian and U.S. charges that it may invade as early as next month, while saying it will be forced to act if Western powers do not stop military cooperation with its neighbours.

"On the geopolitical front, the West and Russia are standing their ground, even ratcheting up the war of words; however, headlines brought a ray of hope - the U.S. has signalled a willingness to start talks with Russia next month," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Risk appetite has also improved, with investors more optimistic over the global economic recovery after data on Wednesday showed a better-than-expected uptick in U.S. consumer confidence and as some concerns over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The rouble may test the level of 73 versus the greenback on Thursday, said Promsvyazbank analysts. A tax period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their forex revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities is also supporting the currency, they said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $75.10 a barrel after earlier clipping a 10-day high.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was unchanged at 1,602.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 3,726.7 points.

Russian rouble roubles

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble hits over 1-month high ahead of Putin press conference

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Forex held by Turkish locals jumped by $6bn last week

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Read more stories