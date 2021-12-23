ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 36.4 (0.8%)
BR30 19,571 Increased By 449.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 44,427 Increased By 252.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,513 Increased By 123.8 (0.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021
Markets

Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices jump on supply concerns

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

Zinc and aluminium futures in China advanced on Thursday, underpinned by worries about supply, while easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and upbeat US economic data pushed copper prices higher.

Zinc's benchmark January contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.1% to 24,465 yuan ($3,840.78) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 27.

Shanghai aluminium for January delivery jumped 2.6% to 20,335 yuan a tonne, its loftiest since Nov. 4.

"Due to soaring electricity prices in Europe, some non-ferrous production capacity, such as zinc and aluminum, is once again restricted," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

LME aluminium may rise towards $2,808 this week

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $3,519 a tonne, as of 0510 GMT, after touching $3,550 on Wednesday, the highest since Oct. 21.

LME aluminium climbed 0.3% to $2,834 a tonne, having hit $2,849 on Wednesday, the highest since Oct. 26.

LME copper was up 0.2% at $9,625 a tonne, extending gains to a fourth day.

In Shanghai, the most-traded February copper contract rose as much as 0.9% to 70,090 yuan a tonne, its highest since Dec. 8.

The dollar index hovered near a one-week low against riskier currencies and asset classes, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Overall sentiment was upbeat, with a global share rally continuing during Asian trading as markets welcomed positive news about the impact of the Omicron variant and US economic data.

A South African study and a research by London's Imperial College suggest reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease for Omicron-infected patients.

LME nickel gained 0.9% to $20,120 a tonne, while Shanghai nickel climbed 2.4% to 148,580 yuan a tonne. LME lead slipped 0.3% to $2,312.50 a tonne, but Shanghai lead added 1.7% to 15,680 yuan a tonne.

Zinc prices LME aluminium aluminium price Zinc production Aluminium export

