Christmas celebrations Punjab: security arrangements finalized

LAHORE: The Punjab police claimed on Wednesday that elaborate security measures have been finalized to ensure safety of the people during the upcoming Christmas.

A police spokesperson said that Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the field formations to utilize all available resources for ensuring security of all the religious and entertainment programs of the Christian community across Punjab.

He said the security arrangements would be made using the state-of-the-art technology, including CCTV cameras and metal detectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021