ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France fears over 100,000 daily Covid cases by year end

AFP 22 Dec 2021

PARIS: The number of daily Covid-19 cases in France is set to exceed 100,000 by the end of December due to the faster-spreading Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"This is what the modelling is showing," he told BFM-TV in an interview, also announcing that France would from Wednesday open vaccinations to five- to 11-year-olds for the first time.

France recorded almost 73,000 new infections on Tuesday, with an average of over 54,000 over the last seven days. But officials fear that the emergence of Omicron has changed the nature of the pandemic.

Veran said that Omicron cases accounted for 20 percent of new infections in France but up to 35 percent in the Paris region.

He said the variant was expected to account for the majority of new cases between Christmas and the New Year.

"There is one certainty. Omicron is very contagious, it will spread, and no country will be spared," said Veran, emphasising that vaccines did have an effect on the variant.

President Emmanuel Macron is keeping a close eye on the spread of Omicron, with his handling of the pandemic set to be a crucial issue in 2022 presidential elections.

Up to 10% of new French COVID-19 cases suspected to be Omicron variant

Unlike some European neighbours like the Netherlands, France has not re-imposed tough restrictions ahead of Christmas to slow its spread.

But the country has one of the strictest health pass systems in Europe, with proof of full vaccination, recovery or a recent test needed to enter catering and cultural establishments.

The government is now introducing legislation to tighten this further to transform the health pass into a vaccine pass, meaning it will only be valid with a full course of vaccination and not through testing or recovery.

france COVID cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

France fears over 100,000 daily Covid cases by year end

Pakistan inks $1.5bn loan agreements with ADB

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low in inter-bank market

Lahore-based Tazah raises $4.5mn in fresh funding

'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul

West Indies to play three T20Is in Pakistan in early 2023: PCB

Instagram account of Pakistan's embassy in Argentina was hacked: FO

T20 internationals: Babar Azam ends 2021 as joint-top batter

Read more stories