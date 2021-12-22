ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.75%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
FCCL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
GGGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
GGL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.12%)
JSCL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 33.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
TRG 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.93%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 19,099 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,178 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 17,390 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka to settle $251mn oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan minister on Wednesday said the country plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by bartering tea amid dwindling foreign reserves.

Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana told Reuters that he aims to start sending tea to Iran from January.

"We hope to send $5 million worth of tea each month to repay Iran for oil purchases pending since the last four years," he said.

Sri Lanka has to meet about $4.5 billion in debt repayments next year starting with a $500 million international sovereign bond in January, but the country's foreign reserves dwindled to $1.6bln at the end of November, the latest data from the central bank showed.

This month, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said Sri Lanka is confident of being able to "seamlessly" repay all sovereign debt that comes due in 2022.

Sri Lanka inflation hits record high as food crisis looms

But Fitch Ratings this month downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', citing a growing risk of debt default in 2022, despite repeated assurances from the central bank.

Sri Lanka has foreign currency debt service payments of $6.9 billion in 2022, equivalent to nearly 430% of official gross international reserves as of November 2021, Fitch said in a press statement.

A senior member of the country's tea board said it was the first time they had been able to use tea supplies for a barter arrangement to settle foreign debt.

Sri Lanka produces about 340 million kilogrammes of tea annually. Last year it exported 265.5 million kg of tea, making it the largest forex earning crop, with earnings of $1.24 billion in 2020.

Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lanka oil deal

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka to settle $251mn oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories