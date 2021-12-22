ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.75%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
FCCL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
GGGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
GGL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.12%)
JSCL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 33.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
TRG 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.93%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 19,099 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,178 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 17,390 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan edges lower on weaker-than-expected fixing

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased slightly on Wednesday, after a weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing, while trading was mostly tepid ahead of the year-end holidays. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3703 per dollar prior to market open. That was firmer than the previous fix of 6.3729 but weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.369.

Analysts said it was an indication that policymakers want to deter speculative bets for a firmer yuan.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3711 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3728 at midday, 12 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"With overseas holidays nearing, the willingness to trade in forex markets has generally slipped. We expect the yuan to trade sideways in a narrow range in the short term," said analysts at China Construction Bank.

With the Lunar New Year starting on Feb. 1, Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities, said strong exports and rising demand for foreign exchange settlements in the coming months will continue to support the yuan.

Corporate demand for yuan conversion usually rises from November to January next year, and data showed the corporates are currently "holding FX and waiting", Ming added.

Ming said the dollar could again dominate the yuan's movements after the Lunar New Year as domestic FX settlement demand weakens.

Fitch Ratings expects the yuan to weaken to 6.7 against the dollar by end-2022, with the US Federal Reserve and PBOC policy rates likely to diverge and China's export growth to slow.

Fitch also expects the PBOC to cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) in March 2022 amid slowing growth momentum.

Meanwhile, investors are eyeing the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Countries across Europe considered new curbs on movement on Tuesday while US President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the fast-spreading variant sweeping the world.

The broad dollar index rose to 96.551 from the previous close of 96.442, while the offshore yuan was trading 0.11% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.3795 per dollar.

Yuan yuan vs dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan edges lower on weaker-than-expected fixing

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories