Road from Machli Chowk to Canopy: KMC to spend Rs800m on construction: Wahab

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said the KMC is starting construction of road from Machli Chowk to Canopy at a cost of Rs 800 million.

“Separately, Rs 500 million has been allocated for construction and repair of roads in all districts of the city. The NICVD’s Chest Pain Unit will start functioning at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases Federal B Area from December 26,” the administrator expressed these views while talking to mediapersons after inaugurating Bagh-e-Mustafa in Federal B Area.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated renovation of Water Pump Chowrangi and Muhammad Ali Johar Park at Dastgir No 9.

Deputy Commissioner Central District Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner Central Khalid Riaz, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, PPP leader Sohail Abidi, Iqbal Sand and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that garbage collection work has been outsourced in Korangi and Central districts, adding that garbage collection from other districts will also be started from house to house in a few days. The machinery for garbage collection is reaching at the port.

He said that the people who used to rule the local bodies in the past have demolished parks.

Wahab said that parks that were occupied by some individuals have been cleared and opened to public now.

“This is the same KMC in which the resources were used. We did not get any additional authority, no legislation or any additional resources. But just with the change of leadership, improvement has started to be seen, no billions of rupees are required for this,” said the Administrator.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that action should be taken against those who have done China cutting regardless of their party affiliation. He said that work on Mauripur and Sandspit Road has been completed.

He said that the Manora Beach Front has been opened to the public for the first time and similar work is being done in every part of the city.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has become ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ilzam’.

He said that we want to improve Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases but some people are creating obstacles in this way by fanning ethnic politics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab kmc Machli Chowk Canopy

