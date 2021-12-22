Companies Amendment Bill, 2021: Recent amendments to improve general business climate

ISLAMABAD: The recent amendments carried out through the Companies Amendment Bill, 2021 would significantly promote start-ups, business innovation, entrepreneurship and improve general business climate in the country.

Significant amendments include addition of a new definition for “startup company”, removal of the requirements of filing unaudited financial statements for private companies, removal of common seal, besides elimination of requirement of filing the subscription form to provide ease of doing business.

The newly introduced definition refers to startup, as a company incorporated within 10 years, with annual turnover of up to Rs.500 million in any financial year, and working towards the innovation, development or improvement of products or processes with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation. The inclusion of the definition will allow special privileges to startup companies to attract investment, acquire credit and innovative business products.

Moreover, new clauses have been added to allow private companies to issue shares to new investors against properties and to their employees under employee’s stock option schemes. Private companies have also been allowed to buy-back their shares.

