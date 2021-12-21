ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,556 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 19,161 Increased By 49.2 (0.26%)
KSE100 44,218 Decreased By -121.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Thai domestic car sales dip in Nov, better outlook seen

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

BANGKOK: Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 3.2% in November from a year after a 13% fall in the previous month, thanks to the country's broader reopening and government support measures, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country reopened to more vaccinated foreign visitors last month following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

In November, car sales were 71,716 vehicles, the highest in eight months, and 668,520 cars in January-November. The FTI expects its full-year sales target of 750,000 to be achieved.

In 2022, the FTI forecast domestic sales of 800,000 to 850,000 cars, and car exports of 900,000 to 950,000 units.

China auto sales to hit 27.5mn in 2022, up 5.4%

"But we also have to look at the COVID-19 situation and how severe a microchip shortage will be," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division told a briefing.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi. The industry accounts for about 10% of Thailand's gross domestic product and manufacturing jobs.

In November, car exports jumped 32.6% to 98,829 units, also the highest in eight months, having benefited from a global recovery, Surapong said.

Car exports in January-November were 857,887, already exceeding a target of 850,000 cars, he added.

Thailand economy Domestic car sales Thailand GDP

