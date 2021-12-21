ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
17th Extra Ordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

21 Dec 2021
21 Dec 2021

Islamabad, 19 December 2021

TEXT: Pakistan is going to host the 17th Extra-ordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on 19 December in Islamabad.

The focus of this Conference is the Situation in Afghanistan - and to be more specific - the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan.

In the context of the developments in Afghanistan since 15th August, and the way the humanitarian challenges confronting the people of Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks, this Extra-ordinary Session of OIC holds great significance as part of the growing international concern about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the urgent need to address it.

How vitally important all of this is for Pakistan is more than evident. Pakistan is the country most directly and greatly concerned by the impending crisis in Afghanistan. We are therefore obliged to be at the forefront of efforts to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, and to encourage and mobilize international engagement to address the imminent challenges.

On 29 November, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - the OIC Summit Chair - took the important initiative to convene an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to consider the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan strongly welcomed this initiative, and offered to host the Session on 19th December in Islamabad.

Besides OIC Members and Observers, the UN system, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), international and regional organizations, and non-OIC members including the P-5, EU, and major countries like Germany and Japan, are among other invitees. Foreign Ministers of all key OIC members are expected to attend.

Afghanistan is a founding member of the OIC. As part of the Islamic Ummah, we are bound by fraternal bonds of amity and brotherhood with the people of Afghanistan.

Over the years, the OIC has extended consistent support to the people of Afghanistan. Today, more than ever before, the Afghan people need support of the international community including the OIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

