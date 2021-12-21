17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Dr. Arif Alvi President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I extend a warm welcome to the Foreign Ministers and distinguished guests. It is our privilege and honor to extend to them our warm hospitality in the beautiful city of Islamabad.

I sincerely appreciate the Ministers and Senior Officials of the OIC Member States who responded to the call of the Organization to convene the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on 19 December 2021. Their presence here is a manifestation of the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah in support of the people of Afghanistan.

It is heartening to see that the OIC has come together to address the needs of their Muslim brethren in Afghanistan, who face serious challenges in meeting their basic and fundamental needs.

I hope that the OIC will not only exhibit firm resolve to standby the people of Afghanistan, but will also take concrete actions to assist them in this hour of need. Our Afghan brethren must not feel abandoned. We must take practical steps to help them meet the humanitarian challenges they confront.

As Afghanistan's neighbor and a brotherly country, Pakistan has always extended all possible assistance to Afghanistan and its people. Just as in 1980, when Pakistan hosted the 1st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, today we are here to mobilize support for the Afghan people again.

We are confident that, with cooperation and support of the OIC Member and the broader international community, we will once again be successful in advancing our shared objectives.

