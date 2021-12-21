China wants to work closely to support Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: China is willing to work closely to support Afghanistan to achieve a better future.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in his tweet on Monday said that his country is willing to work closely to support Afghanistan to achieve a better future.

He congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The ambassador said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) serves an important bridge for cooperation between China and the Islamic world.

