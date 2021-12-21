ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
PARB approves 16 research projects worth Rs343.4m

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) on Monday approved 16 different research projects worth Rs343.399 million for enhancing the production in agriculture and livestock sectors.

The Board approved six projects related to agriculture worth Rs180.517 million and 10 projects of livestock sector to be completed at a cost of Rs160.882 million.

As many as 18 projects were presented in the meeting by the Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Mahmood before the 46th meeting of the Board, which was chaired by Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi. The 16 projects were approved by the unanimous consent of the members of the Board.

The major scheme approved in the agriculture sector was integrated pest management approach to mitigate the fruit flies issue in fruit and vegetables through bio-control agents. It is a two years project in which research will be carried out at a cost of Rs32.36 million.

Similarly, in livestock sector, major research project approved is matching the fodder production with nutrient requirements of cattle and buffalo for improved milk production of Punjab. It is a three-year long project with a total allocation of Rs18.882 million.

Speaking on this occasion, Gardezi said that agricultural scientists have to play their constructive role for increasing national agricultural production and better output.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi PARB Dr Abid Mahmood research projects

