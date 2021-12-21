ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s ambassador speaks at Tsinghua University’s symposium

APP 21 Dec 2021

BEIJJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved spectacular success by developing Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure network and highlighting its potential as the geo-economics hub.

Speaking at the 4th Tsinghua University’s Symposium on Belt and Road Initiative, he said that Pakistan and China were now establishing industrial parks and Special Economic Zones under CPEC which would deepen Pakistan’s economic and trade linkages with China and the entire region.

Ambassador Moin highlighted that Belt and Road Initiative has emerged as an important vehicle for the geographical connectivity and economic integration of the region and beyond.

He underscored that in context of Asia’s emerging role as the hub of global economics and trade, the BRI is pivotal for harnessing the growth potential of the Asian countries and giving a fresh impetus to globalisation and multilateral cooperation.

Held under the theme of Jointly Building High Quality BRI and Improving Global Governance, the event was attended by the top ranking foreign policy and development experts from many countries including Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University; Yukio Hatoyama, the former Prime Minister of Japan; Chey Jae Won, Executive Vice Chairman of South Korea’s SK Group; Wang Qinmin, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Zhai Dongsheng, Director of the BRI Centre of National Development and Reform Commission.

CPEC Belt and road Initiative Moinul Haque Tsinghua University

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan’s ambassador speaks at Tsinghua University’s symposium

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories