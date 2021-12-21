ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
‘Emirates Skywards’ offers 5 members chance to become ‘Skywards millionaires’

Press Release 21 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards millionaires this Dubai Shopping Festival.

For a chance to take home one million Skywards Miles every week - shop at more than 1,300 retail stores, dine at more than 200 restaurants, enjoy unique attractions at The Dubai Mall, or spend with more than 1,300 Skywards Everyday partners– an app that let’s members earn Miles on everyday spend.

To enter the weekly draw, customers will need to spend AED 100 or more at The Dubai Mall or Skywards Everyday partners. Members can also double their chances of winning by simply spending with Skywards Everyday partners at The Dubai Mall.

Every AED 100 spent will qualify as one entry into the draw. The offer is valid on all spends made between 15 December 2021 and 30 January 2022. One winner will be announced every week, starting 3rd January 2022.

Emirates Skywards Credit Card holders can also earn additional Skywards Miles with every purchase made, and 1 Tier Mile for every 4 Skywards Miles earned. The offer is applicable on all participating bank partners across the UAE, Kuwait, KSA and US. Members can also earn even more bonus Skywards Miles on tax refunds via the Tax Free app.

Dubai remains one of the most popular holiday hotspots and a dream shopping destination. From world-class shopping malls, fine dining experiences, and eclectic landmarks – the city has something for everyone. Travelers will have even more reason to visit the vibrant city this year with the mega-event, Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place until March 2022.

Shop, win and be entertained as Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns from 15 December 2021 to 30 January 2022 with incredible deals, innovative events, world-class entertainment and life-changing prizes. As the longest running event of its kind, DSF has grown over the last 27 years into a signature celebration for citizens, residents and visitors alike. Featuring the ultimate retail therapy from a wide range of home-grown and global brands as well as live concerts, nightly shows, outdoors markets, pop-up dining and more, this year’s DSF experience is not to be missed.

Emirates Skywards continues to offer its 28 million members worldwide unmatched rewards and privileges. Members can earn and spend Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences. The loyalty programme recently launched an online subscription platform, “Skywards+”, to offer members easy access to customized rewards. Registered members also have a chance to earn a mile a minute, for up to 5,000 Miles, during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai - applicable on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 1 August 2021 until 31 March, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

flydubai Emirates Skywards Skywards millionaires Dubai Shopping Festival

