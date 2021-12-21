KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 317,510 tonnes of cargo comprising 203,501 tonnes of import cargo and 114,009 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 203,501 comprised of 126,949 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,050 tonnes of Canola, 11,088 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,046 tonnes of Flours and 52,368 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 114,009 tonnes comprised of 83,733 tonnes of containerized cargo, 206 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,700 tonnes of Clinkers, 13,706 tonnes of Cements, 751 tonnes of Rice, 8,813 tonnes of Talc Powder and 100 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 7929 containers comprising of 5085 containers import and 5085 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1429 of 20’s and 1548 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 277 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 885 of 20’s and 717 of 40’s loaded containers while 77 of 20’s and 224 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 12 ships namely, Independent Spirit, Aprilia, Mohar, Cape Tees, Northern Guard, MT Shalamar, Teera Bhum, Cosco Thailand, Nordultra, Athena, Demeter and Fu Xing Zhi Lu have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 Celsius Naples, Tan Binh 245, Energy Panther, Songa Dream, As Alva, Safeen Pride, TS Mumbai, Leon Apollon, Newseas Jasper, Mol Growth and Kemet Star have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 10 cargos, namely Ever Ursula, FLC Harmony, Ital Lirica, Oocl Guangzhou, APL Antwerp, GPS Perfect, Cosco Rotterdam, Safeen Pride, Bordo Mavi and New Wavelet were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘Cape Marin’ left the port on Monday morning, while three more ships, MSC Adonis, Las Palmas and Wo Long Song are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and MW-2 on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 103,491 tonnes, comprising 59,325 tonnes imports cargo and 44,166 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,344 Containers (1,746 TEUs Imports and 2,598 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kirana Naree and Al-Nauman & another ship Seago Istanbul carrying Steel coil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, 20th December, while two more ships, MSC Cancun and Seamax Norwalk with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Tuesday, 21st December-2021.

