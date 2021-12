ADELAIDE: Australia ground down England to clinch the second Ashes Test in Adelaide by 275 runs in the final session of day five Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-Test series.

Joe Root's side resumed the final day at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win and gamely hung on through the day but ultimately crumbled to be all out for 192.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the attack with 5-42.

The third Test at Melbourne begins on December 26.