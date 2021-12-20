ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.09%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.59%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.1%)
NETSOL 97.17 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (5.3%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
TELE 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.53%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.5 (1.81%)
BR30 19,187 Increased By 672.5 (3.63%)
KSE100 44,471 Increased By 570.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By 254.1 (1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan defends economic policy

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan's low interest rates economic policy and soaring inflation.

The lira traded at 17.2 to the US currency at 0557 GMT, weakening from its close of 16.4790 on Friday. The currency which lost more than half of its value this year, slid as much as 6.3% and hit a record low of 17.6 against the greenback.

Erdogan defended his economic policy on Sunday and said the volatility in exchange rates should be seen as attacks on the country's economy, assuring inflation, which has hit 21.3%, will fall back to single digits.

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Erdogan's new economic plan prioritises exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless. With inflation soaring, Turks' budgets have been sharply eroded.

The slide has been fuelled by the central bank's policy easing under Erdogan's unorthodox economic programme with rates cut by 500 basis points since September, making the currency even less attractive to investors and savers.

Turkey's lira Turkish central bank's Turkey's lira currency Turkish GDP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan defends economic policy

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Read more stories