ANL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.59%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.48%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.31%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.27%)
TELE 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.53%)
TRG 109.80 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (5.88%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.36%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,593 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,893 Decreased By -473.5 (-1.07%)
KSE30 17,320 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.88%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low beyond 15 against the dollar on Thursday ahead of another expected interest rate cut by the central bank, which has fallen in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic programme.

The lira weakened as much as 2.9% to 15.25 and was trading at 15.2 at 0701 GMT. The US currency has more than doubled in value against the lira so far this year, rattling Turkey's big emerging market economy.

Despite inflation soaring above 21%, the central bank is expected to cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 14% at its policy-setting meeting later in the day, according to a Reuters poll.

"An experiment is being conducted and Erdogan is in charge of this experiment. Interest rates will be brought down as far as they can," said economist Guldem Atabay at Istanbul Analytics.

Turkish lira slides ahead of likely interest rate cut

The bank has cut its key rate by 400 basis points to 15% since September under Erdogan's plan to prioritise exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless.

The bank has also intervened in the forex market four times in the last two weeks, selling dollars to slow the sell-off. It will announce its rates decision at 1100 GMT.

According to the central bank, which targets 5% inflation, inflation pressure is temporary and necessary to expand economic growth and balance the current account.

But given the lira crash, economists predict inflation will soar to near 30% next year due largely to soaring import prices.

The central bank has signalled it will cut rates once more this month before pausing in January. Last month it said it would consider "completing the use of the limited room" it has left for easing in December.

Erdogan has overhauled the central bank's leadership this year, largely firing orthodox policymakers and replacing them with like-minded officials, leaving its credibility in tatters, analysts say.

The currency was also hit by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday to end its bond-buying stimulus in March, and project up three US interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation.

The prospect of US tightening could add pressure on emerging market currencies like the lira. Money markets see good odds for a first Fed hike by May, followed by more by September and December, although three quarter-point rate increases aren't fully priced until February 2023.

Turkish lira

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories