ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.98%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.04%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.13%)
NETSOL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.11%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 81.2 (1.8%)
BR30 19,199 Increased By 684.1 (3.7%)
KSE100 44,471 Increased By 570.2 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 253.3 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

DUBAI: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Monday it would use new criteria to supervise banks' exposure to real estate, a crucial sector of the Gulf state's economy which has been sluggish for years.

The regulator is introducing an "enhanced framework" that will cover all types of on-balance-sheet loans and investments, and off-balance-sheet exposures to the real estate sector, it said in a statement.

This will require "banks to review and improve their internal policies to enhance sound underwriting, valuation and general risk management for their real estate exposures," it said.

Residential property prices in Dubai, one of the UAE's emirates, had been falling since 2014 on high supply and weaker demand, forcing construction firms to cut jobs and halt expansion plans, and leading to rises in banks' bad loans.

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

But the sector bounced back this year, thanks to a successful vaccination roll-out and an early easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which boosted Dubai's economy as trade and travel sectors opened up.

"Banks with higher risk-weighted real estate exposure in their portfolios will be subject to a more extensive supervisory review of their underwriting and risk management practices in this segment," the central bank said.

The regulator will give banks one year to enhance their practices to meet the new requirements, starting from Dec. 30.

