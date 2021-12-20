Futures spread declines by 70bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 70bps to 6.55 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 12.7 percent to 83.58 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 74.17 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter stood at Rs 3.50 billion, down 2.0 percent on week-on-week basis.

