Pakistan, Indonesia discuss women MPs’ cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, on Sunday on the occasion of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting was later joined by 8 women Parliamentarians of Pakistan (Members of the National Assembly and Senate), including Andleeb Abbas, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab, Seemee Ezdi, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Syma Nadeem, Aliya Hamza Malik and Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, to interact with the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

Views were exchanged on women empowerment and promotion of equal opportunities, especially in the context of democratic and Islamic character of both Indonesia and Pakistan.

