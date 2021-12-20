ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Punjab’s six more divisions to get Sehat Insaf Card from Jan 1

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is planning to distribute ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Insaf Card Programme’ among the needy people in six divisions of the province from January 1, 2022. Terming the Sehat Cards a historic welfare step, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government would provide these cards to every family in Punjab by the end of March 2022. He said that six districts have been selected where the Punjab government would distribute these cards in the first phase of the programme. He said the initiative would be launched from Lahore.

According to the CM, every card holder would have access to free-of-cost medical treatment facility of up to Rs 1 million per annum. He said that roughly 30 million families or over 110 million people will be benefited from this card.

Buzdar claimed that the incumbent government has paid more attention to further improving the health facilities as this sector was badly neglected in previous regimes. He said the budget of the health sector was Rs 169 billion in the PML-N government while the PTI government made a substantial increase in it and allocated Rs 399 billion for this sector.

He further claimed that it was for the first time in the history of Punjab that such a hefty amount was allocated for bringing improvement to the health sector in addition to setting up eight Mother and Child Hospitals in backward districts, including Lahore. “It is not just a card but a comprehensive programme for realizing problems of a common man besides resolving them amicably,” he added. It may be mentioned that the Sehat Cards had already been given to the people in DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Sehat Insaf Card Punjab government CM Usman Buzdar

