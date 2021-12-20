Public issues: ATP chief proposes constitution of joint board

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has said his party has become a country-wide movement of real democracy. “We want to ensure public participation in power and giving them authority by creating awareness among general masses under this vigorous campaign”. He went on to say that public autonomy is the only reality of democracy for which any undemocratic thinking, meddling and pressure or rigging are highly resistible and deplorable.

Shah while chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday vowed to bring public authority from the Union Council to the Central level. The ATP chairman said dictatorship in the name of democracy, fascism and luxurious way of governance or government had inflicted colossal damages.

The main notion is public authority/autonomy, besides the carrying of accountability process by them, says Faiq Shah. He added it is unfortunate that authority at every level has been snatched from people, which is condemnable, because of which they have been deprived to exercise their right to vote or franchising. He noted that people are frightened by pressure, rigging and power. For its prevention, it is crucial to constitute a joint Board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH] from union council to Central level, wherein representation of all segments is needed to be ensured, so they can make joint decisions freely.

Besides, he added the proposed board members can also hold assessment and accountability of public representatives of UCs and their respective localities for alleged committing negligence and undoing work in public welfare.

Shah said the strong concept of democracy is some of that people can ask questions fearlessly from rulers and institutions and hold accountability. “We want to bring new and competent leadership through local bodies polls for which struggle will be sustained across the country”.

