ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public issues: ATP chief proposes constitution of joint board

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has said his party has become a country-wide movement of real democracy. “We want to ensure public participation in power and giving them authority by creating awareness among general masses under this vigorous campaign”. He went on to say that public autonomy is the only reality of democracy for which any undemocratic thinking, meddling and pressure or rigging are highly resistible and deplorable.

Shah while chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday vowed to bring public authority from the Union Council to the Central level. The ATP chairman said dictatorship in the name of democracy, fascism and luxurious way of governance or government had inflicted colossal damages.

The main notion is public authority/autonomy, besides the carrying of accountability process by them, says Faiq Shah. He added it is unfortunate that authority at every level has been snatched from people, which is condemnable, because of which they have been deprived to exercise their right to vote or franchising. He noted that people are frightened by pressure, rigging and power. For its prevention, it is crucial to constitute a joint Board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH] from union council to Central level, wherein representation of all segments is needed to be ensured, so they can make joint decisions freely.

Besides, he added the proposed board members can also hold assessment and accountability of public representatives of UCs and their respective localities for alleged committing negligence and undoing work in public welfare.

Shah said the strong concept of democracy is some of that people can ask questions fearlessly from rulers and institutions and hold accountability. “We want to bring new and competent leadership through local bodies polls for which struggle will be sustained across the country”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ATP Muhammad Faiq Shah ATP chief Public issues

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Public issues: ATP chief proposes constitution of joint board

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories