ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

220,000 commuters use BRT service on daily basis

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a flagship project of the PTI government is providing quality transport service to commuters as over 60 million utilised its service during last one year. The service which was launched by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in August 2020 is commuting 2,20,000 people, particularly students and government employees on daily basis.

Around 50 million commuters have utilised the service during the current year despite lockdowns and travelling restrictions due to enormous pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an official of the TransPeshwar, the operator of the BRT, the service has increased the number of the commuting women from two percent to over 20 percent within a short period.

Till to-date, over one million Zu cards have been sold and 30 new buses have been included in its fleet. 349 old and dilapidated public transport buses and wagons have been scrapped after purchasing it from their owners. The move, he said aimed to arrest air pollution and traffic jams in Peshawar. Similarly, keeping in view the massive response of passengers, he said BRT’s express routes have been increased and the unique ‘Zu Bicycle Sharing System, has also been introduced through 360 modern Zu bicycles beside establishment of 32 Docking Stations and starting of latest Zu Mobile Application Peshawar facilitating hundreds of thousands passengers daily.

Special seats are reserved for persons with disabilities, transgender and women under universal access system so that people from all walks of life are facilitated. Under Green Vision of Pakistan, he said that 3,000 trees were planted by BRT’s administration in Peshawar to combat air pollution and launched special campaign to create awareness among people about coronavirus, polio and others issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI BRT Bus Rapid Transit

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

220,000 commuters use BRT service on daily basis

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories