Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a slight fall on the local market, traders said. The prices of gold went down by Rs550 to Rs125300 per tola and Rs472 to Rs107424 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1799 per ounce Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs1460 per tola and Rs1251.71 per 10 grams, traders said.

