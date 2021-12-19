Habib univarsity recognizes support of philanthropists

KARACHI: Pakistan is considered one of the most generous nations in the world, and while primary and secondary educations do garner philanthropic support the higher education is neglected. As a result, a large portion of youth is unable to acquire quality higher education, primarily because of high cost of private universities in the country.

Habib University, recognizing this national dilemma, has vigorously been striving to deal with this obstacle with the help of a committed community of supporters.

During the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the support received from Habib University’s supporters ensured that academic activities continued unhindered, allowing two batches to graduate on time. To express gratitude towards the dedication and generosity of its benefactors, Habib University organized a “Mehfil-e-Mohsineen”.

The highlight of the event was the dedication of the university’s amphitheatre as the “Saima and Shahbaz Malik Amphitheatre,” in recognition of the generous support extended by Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO, Hilton Pharma and his wife, Saima Malik, which is instrumental in providing students from local examination boards the opportunity to attain a world class education. The attendees included supporters of Habib University, senior leadership from the corporate sector, media and members of civil society.

Wasif A. Rizvi, President, Habib University commending the efforts of the benefactors and sharing his thoughts about the only community-owned university in Pakistan, said, “The secret ingredient of creating the highest quality possible university which is comparable to any in the world and then making it accessible to students, especially from underprivileged background, are the supporters of Habib University”. He thanked Shahbaz Yasin Malik and his family for standing with Habib University since the very beginning and supporting its cause.

Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor, Habib University, welcomed the participants and thanked them for their continuous support.” Alluding to the Malik family’s steadfast support, he said, “Sardar Yasin Malik and his son, Shahbaz, were one of the very first community co-founders of this institution, and their support gave Habib family confidence, faith and courage in building this amazing University.”

Addressing the audience Malik said, “Habib University provides a transformative educational experience to the youth and promotes diversity by supporting students from various socioeconomic backgrounds, which is one of the biggest inspirations for our family to become ambassadors and supporters to this cause.”

Mohomed Bashir, Chairman, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills and Chair, Resource Development Committee, Habib University was also present at the event to show his support for the cause.

Bashir thanked the Mohsineen for their generosity and encouraged them to carry on with their investment in the future of Pakistan. He said, “Universities are not easy to build but once we build them, it is our responsibility to keep them going. I thank Shahbaz Yasin Malik and Rafiq M. Habib for playing their part in doing so”.

Another segment of the event constituted of the surprise dedication of “Rafiq M. Habib Boardroom” in honour of the Founding Chancellor of Habib University, Mr. Rafiq M. Habib.

