ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Habib univarsity recognizes support of philanthropists

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan is considered one of the most generous nations in the world, and while primary and secondary educations do garner philanthropic support the higher education is neglected. As a result, a large portion of youth is unable to acquire quality higher education, primarily because of high cost of private universities in the country.

Habib University, recognizing this national dilemma, has vigorously been striving to deal with this obstacle with the help of a committed community of supporters.

During the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the support received from Habib University’s supporters ensured that academic activities continued unhindered, allowing two batches to graduate on time. To express gratitude towards the dedication and generosity of its benefactors, Habib University organized a “Mehfil-e-Mohsineen”.

The highlight of the event was the dedication of the university’s amphitheatre as the “Saima and Shahbaz Malik Amphitheatre,” in recognition of the generous support extended by Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO, Hilton Pharma and his wife, Saima Malik, which is instrumental in providing students from local examination boards the opportunity to attain a world class education. The attendees included supporters of Habib University, senior leadership from the corporate sector, media and members of civil society.

Wasif A. Rizvi, President, Habib University commending the efforts of the benefactors and sharing his thoughts about the only community-owned university in Pakistan, said, “The secret ingredient of creating the highest quality possible university which is comparable to any in the world and then making it accessible to students, especially from underprivileged background, are the supporters of Habib University”. He thanked Shahbaz Yasin Malik and his family for standing with Habib University since the very beginning and supporting its cause.

Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor, Habib University, welcomed the participants and thanked them for their continuous support.” Alluding to the Malik family’s steadfast support, he said, “Sardar Yasin Malik and his son, Shahbaz, were one of the very first community co-founders of this institution, and their support gave Habib family confidence, faith and courage in building this amazing University.”

Addressing the audience Malik said, “Habib University provides a transformative educational experience to the youth and promotes diversity by supporting students from various socioeconomic backgrounds, which is one of the biggest inspirations for our family to become ambassadors and supporters to this cause.”

Mohomed Bashir, Chairman, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills and Chair, Resource Development Committee, Habib University was also present at the event to show his support for the cause.

Bashir thanked the Mohsineen for their generosity and encouraged them to carry on with their investment in the future of Pakistan. He said, “Universities are not easy to build but once we build them, it is our responsibility to keep them going. I thank Shahbaz Yasin Malik and Rafiq M. Habib for playing their part in doing so”.

Another segment of the event constituted of the surprise dedication of “Rafiq M. Habib Boardroom” in honour of the Founding Chancellor of Habib University, Mr. Rafiq M. Habib.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hilton Pharma Habib univarsity philanthropists Wasif A. Rizvi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Habib univarsity recognizes support of philanthropists

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories