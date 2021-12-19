Markets
Asia Gold: Indians step up purchases
19 Dec 2021
MUMBAI: Physical gold demand in India showed a modest improvement this week as some buyers rushed to stores anticipating a further rise in domestic prices, while customers in other Asian hubs started bullion shopping for Christmas.
“Price rise has changed sentiments. Some jewellers, who were waiting for correction, have started making purchases,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.
