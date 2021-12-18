ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Dec 18, 2021
Opinion

Lahore’s CBD

Shahid Khan 18 Dec 2021

According to media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been told that Rs100 billion investment is expected in Lahore’s Central Business District (CBD) in the first year. It has also been learnt from these reports that work on this project is in “full swing” and land acquisition process is about to be completed. The Punjab government deserves a lot of praise for initiating such an important project. The reports however do not explain how this project will be able to attract such a huge amount in its first year. The government is required to take every possible step to ensure that none of its projects turns into a white elephant on account of any reason. Hence the need for greater transparency, efficiency and oversight.

Shahid Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CBD Lahore’s Central Business District

Shahid Khan

