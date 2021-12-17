ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
TRG 106.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 37.8 (0.84%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 235.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 43,931 Increased By 200.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,299 Increased By 84.4 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil jumps over 2% as rivals rise, but heads for weekly losses

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended four sessions of losses to jump 2.1% on Friday, as it tracked rival oil gains on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 94 ringgit to 4,496 ringgit ($1,068.19) during early trade.

The jump was likely due to costlier rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2% while its palm oil contract jumped 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The contract is, however, set to plunge 6.3% for the week due to weaker-than-expected exports during the first half of December.

Palm oil may gain more into a range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,625 ringgit per tonne as suggested by its wave pattern, Reuters technicals analyst said.

Fundamentals

  • Chicago wheat futures edged higher, building on the previous session's near 2% gains on the back of strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the US Plains, while corn and soybeans were stuck in a tight range.

  • Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil jumps over 2% as rivals rise, but heads for weekly losses

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories