Palm oil jumps over 2% as rivals rise, but heads for weekly losses

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended four sessions of losses to jump 2.1% on Friday, as it tracked rival oil gains on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 94 ringgit to 4,496 ringgit ($1,068.19) during early trade.

The jump was likely due to costlier rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2% while its palm oil contract jumped 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The contract is, however, set to plunge 6.3% for the week due to weaker-than-expected exports during the first half of December.

Palm oil may gain more into a range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,625 ringgit per tonne as suggested by its wave pattern, Reuters technicals analyst said.

Fundamentals