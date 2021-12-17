This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Swinging Sialkot’ carried by the newspaper recently. The writer, Farooq Hassan, has introduced to the newspaper’s readers this city, which is known for, among other things, its entrepreneurial spirit and highly productive business climate, in a highly effective and meaningful manner. His write-up causes sorrow or melancholy. According to him, for example, “Sialkot is in the news again. For the wrong reasons… . As a management historian, I was actively following Sialkot’s recent progress. Airport, airline, etc. What do the stars portent?” His lament, in my view, is a strong expression of grief in printed form.

Tazeen Khan (Lahore)

