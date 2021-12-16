ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Major stock markets ended higher on Thursday in line with global shares, after the US Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1.5%, buoyed by a 2.2% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 6.7% jump in Banque Saudi Fransi.

The Saudi bourse continues its recovery as oil prices inched higher providing support to local stocks, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Dubai's main share index closed 0.6% higher, rising for an eleventh session in twelve, helped by a 1.1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.7% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Investors concentrate on the local fundamentals again expecting solid developments as new initial public offerings (IPO) roll out, said Makarem.

"The bourse could also benefit from the recent changes in trading days starting next month."

Most Gulf markets fall as central bank decisions, Omicron fears loom

Last month, the emirate announced plans for 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of efforts to boost activity on the local bourse.

The listings are aimed at making Dubai a more competitive market in the region, as bourses in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi see larger listings and strong liquidity.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%, with telecoms firm Etisalat rising 1.9% and conglomerate International Holding finishing 2.3% higher.

However, the index saw its first weekly loss in seven.

The Qatari benchmark index added 0.4%, led by a 2% rise in Islamic lender Masraf Al-Rayan.

The central bank of Qatar said on Thursday it will start working on a gradual reduction of the measures introduced to support the economy given the recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the tiny but wealthy Gulf state.

The central bank also said the local financial and banking system was stable and domestic liquidity high.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index firmed 0.4%, with Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment climbing 4%.

SAUDI ARABIA up 1.5% to 11,312

ABU DHABI added 0.4% to 8,856

DUBAI rose 0.6% to 3,273

QATAR gained 0.4% to 11,687

EGYPT rose 0.4% to 11,668

BAHRAIN eased 0.2% to 1,782

OMAN up 0.3% to 4,030

KUWAIT lost 0.3% to 7,549

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai index Major Gulf stock markets Qatari benchmark index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed amid Covid-19 scare

We will never let down survivors, parents of our martyred children: PM Imran

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I after Covid scare

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Read more stories