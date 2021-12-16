ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.62%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.27%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
FNEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.7%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
GGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.12%)
NETSOL 92.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.62%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 109.79 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.36%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45.1 (-0.99%)
BR30 18,584 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.07%)
KSE100 43,852 Decreased By -514.8 (-1.16%)
KSE30 17,293 Decreased By -180 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Asia Coffee-Stockpiles start to build up in Vietnam, Indonesia prices flat

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Supplies were building up from a harvest in Vietnam but domestic prices remained flat this week, as the key coffee growing region may have to face rains triggered by an upcoming storm, which could possibly hamper the bean drying process.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 40,400-41,500 dong($1.76-$1.81) per kg, unchanged from last week.

"Supplies have started to increase as farmers are harvesting their new beans," said a trader based in the coffee belt.

"The weather is getting better and drier but we are concerned about the upcoming storm. If it hits the Central Highlands and triggers rains, bean drying process will be affected greatly and bean quality will be hurt as a result."

The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa) said earlier this week that coffee output from the current 2021/22 crop year may decrease as old coffee trees were not rejuvenated while some farmers switched to other fruit trees to earn more.

London ICE November futures settled up $6, or 0.26%, at $2,303 per tonne on Wednesday.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta at a $400 discount per tonne the March contract, compared with last week's $430-$400 discount range.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, Sumatra robusta beans were offered at a $250 discount to the March contract, unchanged from last week, one trader said.

"Supply is depleting, which should have raised prices, but because the benchmark price rose, the discount remain unchanged," the trader said.

Another trader offered $200-$220 discounts to the February and March contracts, narrowing from last week's discounts of $220-$250 for those contracts.

"Container availability is still an issue and freight cost is too expensive. Its hard to find container space, especially to Singapore," the second trader said.

Coffee

