ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.62%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
FNEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.7%)
GGGL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
GGL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.26%)
NETSOL 92.44 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
TELE 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.53%)
TRG 109.90 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (5.98%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.4%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 18,589 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,873 Decreased By -493.4 (-1.11%)
KSE30 17,307 Decreased By -165.6 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

AFP 16 Dec 2021

PARIS: There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting more than 25 years ago, the NGO announced Thursday.

By contrast, the number killed this year -- 46 -- was the lowest since it began issuing annual tallies, due to the relative stabilisation of conflicts in the Middle East.

"The number of journalists detained in connection with their work has never been this high since RSF began publishing its annual round-up in 1995," the NGO, which battles for freedom of the press, said in a statement.

The number has risen by some 20 percent over the past year thanks largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong.

RSF said it had also never seen so many female journalists detained, with the overall number of 60 representing a third more than 2020.

China leads the way for imprisoned journalists with 127, thanks in large part to the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong, undermining many of its long-standing democratic freedoms.

'People's tribunal'

Myanmar was second with 53, followed by Vietnam (43), Belarus (32) and Saudi Arabia (31).

The falling number of deaths since a peak in 2016 reflects changing dynamics in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, where a reduction in conflict means fewer journalists have been drawn to the region.

Most of the 46 killings were assassinations: "65 percent were deliberately targeted and eliminated," the report said.

The most dangerous countries were once again Mexico and Afghanistan, with seven and six journalist deaths respectively, followed by Yemen and India with four apiece.

RSF also counted 65 journalists and colleagues held as hostages around the world.

All are in the Middle East -- Syria (44), Iraq (11) and Yemen (9) -- apart from French journalist Olivier Dubois, held in Mali since April.

A "people's tribunal" to achieve justice for murdered journalists opened in The Hague last month to defend media freedoms in an age of increasing authoritarianism and populism.

Set up by a coalition of press freedom organisations, the hearings lasting six months will focus on the unsolved cases of three journalists murdered in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it has no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aims to raise awareness, pressure governments and gather evidence through what it calls its form of "grassroots justice".

The tribunal was organised by Free Press Unlimited (FPU), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and Reporters Without Borders.

Reporters Without Borders NGO

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories