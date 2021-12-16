ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.13%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.74%)
FNEL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.59%)
GGGL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GGL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.81%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.12%)
NETSOL 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.31%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.92%)
TRG 108.78 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.9%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,505 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 18,540 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 43,852 Decreased By -515.2 (-1.16%)
KSE30 17,289 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile raid: state media

AFP 16 Dec 2021

DAMASCUS: A Syrian soldier was killed Thursday in an Israeli missile raid from the occupied Golan Heights into southern Syria, state media reported.

"At around 12:50 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an air raid with several missiles in the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and targeting several positions in the south," according to a military source quoted by SANA.

The Syrian air defences managed to "shoot down most of the missiles", the source added, which specified that "the aggression caused the death of a soldier and material damage".

Israeli air strikes hit Latakia port: Syrian state media

In early December, Israel carried out strikes on an Iranian arms shipment at the port of Latakia, located in President Bashar al-Assad's western Syrian heartland, without causing any casualties.

In late November, three soldiers and two Syrian fighters affiliated with Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah were killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor with a wide network of sources in Syria.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

An Israeli military spokesperson refused to comment on the report.

But Israel has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to extend its footprint in the country.

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Syrian soldier Israeli missile Syrian Golan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile raid: state media

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

We will never let down survivors, parents of our martyred children: PM Imran

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Read more stories