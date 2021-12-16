ANL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.7%)
ASL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.62%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
FNEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.21%)
GGGL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
GGL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
KAPCO 31.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.05%)
NETSOL 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.78%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
POWER 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PRL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.07%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,505 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.95%)
BR30 18,487 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By -412.9 (-0.93%)
KSE30 17,301 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's economy seen rebounding in Q4, analysts wary about rising material costs

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's economy will likely grow sharply in the current quarter and the first three months of next year, as consumer and corporate activity are expected to rebound from a heavy pandemic-induced toll, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

But the world's third-largest economy faces uncertainty from rises in raw material and energy prices globally, with nearly all analysts warning that such price changes will have a damaging impact.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is set to pick up an annualised 6.1% this quarter, far stronger than the 5.1% gain projected in last month's poll, according to the median forecast of nearly 40 economists.

That rebound follows the third quarter's 3.6% slump and would be welcomed by policymakers hoping to see the economy steadily shake off the drag from the health crisis after the lifting of pandemic curbs following a summer spike in COVID-19 cases.

"It's of course hard to imagine consumption will recover to pre-coronavirus levels at once," said Toshiaki Ono, senior economist at Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.

Still, a pickup in the number of people going out was likely to boost the economic growth rate this quarter, even with services spending remaining lower than before the crisis, he said.

Growth was expected to come in at an annualised 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022, better than the 4.2% expansion projected in last month's poll, the Dec. 3-15 poll showed.

The government unveiled a $490 billion spending package last month as it seeks to offset the impact from the pandemic, going against a global trend of unwinding crisis-mode stimulus.

Analysts have expressed hopes private consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, will benefit from the government's spending package, especially its plan to restart a domestic tourism campaign.

Still, the median poll forecast for the current fiscal year was lowered to 2.8% from 3.1% seen last month, while that of next fiscal year was raised to 3.1% from 2.8%.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, were expected to rise 0.8% next fiscal year, which compared to a 0.7% gain projected last month, the poll showed.

That would follow a flat reading this fiscal year, unchanged from last month.

The poll showed more than 90% of economists said changes in oil, energy and raw material prices were likely to have a damaging impact on the economy over the next year, even as any price rises in the country will likely be moderate compared with other advanced economies.

Any possible fluctuations in input price levels could make it harder for firms to expand their business aggressively, said Masamichi Adachi, chief economist for Japan at UBS Securities.

"Large changes in input prices due to import costs may make it more difficult for companies to manage their operations," Adachi said.

gdp Japan's economy

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's economy seen rebounding in Q4, analysts wary about rising material costs

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

World Bank indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

Read more stories